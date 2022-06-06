We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I spend time in the woods. It always offends me when I find trash. Someone decided to leave it there. My first theory was laziness, but people throw trash from car windows. So it’s more sinister than that.
People get a kick from violating another entity. People get off desecrating something greater, more beautiful, more complete than they are. They are disrespectful toward an experience they should respect. And they have an audience that will not witness but discover their transgression and be offended, thereby diminishing the beauty of being in nature.
Hostility, man, pure hostility. I don’t believe these litterers are successful in their relations with other humans; otherwise why would they take it out on nature? And fellow hikers?
Also the secrecy of it. I doubt if they tell their fellow workers around the water cooler: “Yeah, I hiked Goose Pond this weekend and threw my McDonald’s wrapper and water bottle in the woods.”
The sad part is the progression of the malady. You start out dropping a gum wrapper on Monadnock, and before you know it, you’re writing graffiti on the side of buildings in downtown Keene, all the while, trying to figure out why your girlfriend left you.
