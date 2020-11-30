For five months now we have received books from a stranger named Linda, who is apparently a part of a book club.
The books, which all come with a nice note from Linda, originally were placed in the mailbox. Linda mysteriously usually drops the books off on or around the fourth of each month. So I left a note that couldn’t be missed in the mailbox, with large colored print, for Linda letting her know that no one at this address was part of a book club and to leave her contact info so I could get her books back to her.
The book then appeared not in the mailbox, but in between the two entry doors. So, the note was then left both on the door and in the mailbox for the following month. The usual drop of on the fourth came and went, so on the 15th of this month I removed both notes, thinking that Linda was not coming back. Linda seems to drop the books off shortly after I leave the house.
Today is the 21st; I thought for sure Linda had realized that the books were being delivered to the wrong address, but after spending most of the day at home I slipped out to get some grocery shopping done. Upon returning home sure enough Linda and her lovely note was again in the mailbox.
Linda, please see this so you can come back and get your books to the unknown person that has not had anything to read in five months.
Thanks.
NICHOLAS TATRO
14 Marshall Court
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.