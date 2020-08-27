Abraham Lincoln predicted Trump and Trumpers with amazing accuracy by his implied warning in his first inaugural address: “While the people retain their virtue and vigilance, no administration, by any extreme of wickedness or folly, can very seriously injure the government in the short space of four years.”
Perhaps the people will regain the “virtue and vigilance” they lost in November 2016 by voting Trump & Co. out in November 2020. Lincoln concluded: “The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field and patriot grave to every living heart and hearth-stone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union when touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” (March 4, 1861)
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
