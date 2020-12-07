In the frenzied aftermath of the presidential election, I noticed one item that I think deserves more attention — and that is the unexpected trip by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo into the illegal (by the standard of international law, at any rate) Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, where he was able to sip a new wine named after him.
At first, I was indignant at this Pompeo pomposity, seeing it for what it really was (a kiss blown to the secretary’s evangelical Christian supporters) and what it did (go against decades of U.S. foreign policy in the region). As he told CNN, it was simply a “recognition of the reality.”
However, upon serious reflection and with great sadness, I realized I had to agree with Pompeo, at least on these two points. First, the reality is that with regard to Israel and Palestine, America is not an “honest broker” but a power broker. It is merely the latest empire to go mucking around in the “Holy Land,” and using its power to serve its own ends. The United States has been talking up freedom but dealing in injustice, and building an empire, since the U.S. was founded.
Second, the American government is unconcerned about the so-called “two state solution” in Israel-Palestine and knows that its electorate won’t hold it accountable if it doesn’t happen. Between the ongoing Israeli government-sponsored settling of Palestinian-occupied territory and the many years of American unwillingness or inability to bring about a “two-state solution” in the region, I for one have to get real, and assume that any realistic hope for such a solution has evaporated.
MICHAEL F. HALL
9 Kennedy Drive
Keene
