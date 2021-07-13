Nuremberg: We own our own bodies.
I am 92 years old. I vividly remember five years of Nazi occupation in the Netherlands. I am deeply concerned about our country’s current slide into totalitarianism. Examples:
The CDC’s recent decision to divide back-to school children into two classes: mask-free when COVID vaccinated and mask-wearing when not. This is an intolerable decision dividing the school population into “good” and “bad.” It’s similar to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars. It attacks families of half of the U.S. population, suggesting that all those parents are uninformed and implicitly inviting their children to disrespect and resist their parents. Folks, remember, COVID vaccines are experimental — not FDA approved.
Intolerable censorship. Thousands of professionals whose views differ from the prevailing medical dictatoriat have been simply censored. No debates — just pretend their views do not exist.
Last week, vaccine inventor/developer and bioethicist Robert Malone was added to this censored group. (“Vaccine Taboos,” EpochTV 7/6/21). Malone sees COVID vaccines having benefits. He feels they are not worth the risk in children and young adults.
He concludes his interview thus: “We have a lot of data, and it’s time we start relying on evidence to make public health decisions. We’re not doing it. To my eye, from bioethics, we appear to be failing to meet the Code of Federal Regulations and Federal Law, let alone fundamental precepts that go back to the end of World War II. We’re not providing full disclosure of risk. We’re not doing so in a way that’s readily comprehended by the public. And we are enticing, compelling, coercing, and otherwise not respecting the rights of the individual to choose what happens to their body. In my mind, the bedrock we all have in Western society is the right to choose. The State does not own our body, particularly for an experimental product. I argue that we’ve crossed a line. It’s a bioethical line. It may actually be Federal Law that we’ve crossed, inadvertently, I’m sure for all the best reasons. But if you go back, read the Nuremberg Code. What we’re doing is not aligned with fundamental principles.”
Thank you, Dr. Malone! It’s time to resist CDC’s mask rules for schools and to question President Biden’s knock-on-doors plan. And when is The Sentinel going to provide the debates needed to save us from totalitarianism?
GERHARD BEDDING
Keene
