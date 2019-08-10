Questions:
If you were in dire need of a blood transfusion for a life-saving transplant, would you stop and ask the color, race, gender or religion of the donor?
If you needed a major surgery would you care what color, race, gender or religion the surgeon was?
Prejudice of any type should not be welcome in anyone’s life. The rhetoric and hatred that is coming out of Washington is horrible and for someone on the edge of brutality, it gives them the go-ahead to do whatever he/she wants regardless of the outcome.
Welcome diversity; it makes you stronger and strengthens our country.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St.
Keene
