What an embarrassment. That The Sentinel would debase itself by printing Rebecca Montrone’s letter, “COVID pandemic a profitable scheme” (Jan. 28), which is nothing but a bunch of lies tied together by a string of discredited conspiracy theories, is astounding. The news staff is right to be mortified to read such garbage in their own newspaper.
What a slap in the face to all the incredibly dedicated, impossibly hard-working nurses and doctors at Cheshire Medical and Monadnock Community Hospital, working double shifts saving lives and holding the hands of the dying. To read that our local hospitals are making money hand over fist from COVID, according to Montrone, must be so disheartening.
And what an insult to every one of us who has had a friend or relative die of COVID-19. I can’t imagine how the family of 32-year-old Rory Batdorf-Dwyer must feel, who died of COVID on Christmas Eve. Ironically, The Sentinel featured her story just four days before publishing Montrone’s rants.
What were you thinking, Keene Sentinel? To actually give credence to Montrone’s statements that our hospitals are collecting massive financial “bounties” for treating fake COVID patients, and “COVID-19 isn’t killing people,” is the height of irresponsibility.
To publish abject, dangerous lies in the guise of an opinion letter is below any standard of journalistic integrity.
