I am writing in support of the proposal to license outdoor cats.
I have indoor cats. They are indoor cats for numerous reasons, including their protection and the protection of other animals in our yard. We gardened extensively to include shelter, food and water for birds, chipmunks, snakes, opossums and rabbits; the wildlife of Keene. Neighboring cats hunt in our yard killing anything that moves.
The worst part of the “wanderers” is discovering that they have used my gardens as litter boxes. Not only is it outright gross, but it also endangers all who venture into our gardens, humans included, if those cats are diseased.
“Wanderers” spray urine on doorsteps, windows and landscaping, and dig up plantings. Too many times we have smelled the urine stench on each of our porches. Additionally, the “wanderers” can spread disease and interbreed with the feral cats at the end of Victoria Street.
As to the proposal to force owners to dress their outdoor felines with bells or special collars, I consider that to be a death sentence as bobcats, fishers and coyotes pass through the neighborhood frequently. The bell collar will tell these predators exactly where to find a delicious feline snack.
Cat owners, on social media, have written that they cannot keep their cats indoors; they are too destructive when they want to go out or that their cats are happiest and don’t do any harm when they are out. Honestly, these owners do not know what their feline does unless they have fitted it with a go-pro type of camera to record their activities. If they were held financially liable for the destruction their cats caused, would they indeed change their perspective?
Additionally, why should property owners be financially hampered to replace landscaping and/or cleanse their property of feline litter and urine?
I am under no allusion that enforcement will be any more successful than the enforcement of the mask mandate. I don’t believe the city has the funds to devote to chasing cats, especially since the current animal control officer has additional priorities that have little to do with animal control.
Therefore, I urge the council to allow neighbors to address wandering feline issues on their property.
