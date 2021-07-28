Two letters in The Sentinel caught my eye this past week. In the first, (“Empowerment not for leftists to define,” July 12), Jennifer Rhodes asserts that restricting the right to an abortion is empowering to women. This is clearly untrue: When the state imposes restrictions on women, their freedom to make their own choices is taken from them. This is not empowering.
In the second letter (“Like Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars,” July 13), Gerhard Bedding compares “forcing Jews to wear yellow stars” to restrictions imposed on people who choose not to be vaccinated.
On the one hand, you have genocide; and on the other, you have rules designed to protect ourselves from illness and death. Whatever one might think about the value of this vaccine, the above comparison misleads rather than illuminates.
While the errors in these letters are obvious, this does not mean that their writers lack intelligence. As I see it, the problem is how we become emotionally attached to beliefs that fail to stand up to reason. This all-too-human tendency leads to error and, eventually, suffering.
We must learn to do better.
TOM REISH, Westmoreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.