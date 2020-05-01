There is something ugly, alien, and dastardly about the mass righteous indignation many have succumbed to since the election of our current president. It is not exclusively, but mostly the Democratic Party that has gone off the rails and a chilling example is a recent letter (“GOP is trying to corrupt the vote”) by Charles F. Weed, a longstanding democratic operative proselytizing for mail-in voting.
The Democratic Party has devolved into leftist progressivism since about 1965, when Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society was unleashed to bend the gears, creating unnatural, idiosyncratic outcomes in the odious image of Marxist-Leninist ideology. Incited discord between groups and identity politics have become the coin of the realm in an increasingly militant socialist party that sees the destruction of the country as a necessary step to rebuild it from the ashes.
Keene State College, a propaganda mill of political correctness, once led an administrative attack on freedom of the press. It has birthed some of the worst human beings ever to come out of the city of Keene. One female dean’s list student from that school trailed U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan to Washington and humiliated the city by yelling “fyou!” at the leader of the free world. There is no surprise that this letter writer has ties to that school.
Everything you learned in school years ago about our mortal political and economic enemies believing the end justifies the means can be observed in the conduct of the Democrats and their mission to take back power with fraudulent voting. This letter writer is a deceiver/indoctrinator in a crusade to overthrow the will of the people with counterfeit raw numbers harvested from phantom citizens with no traceability.
People like Weed are convinced of the righteousness of their world view. Read the first line of his letter: “There are many ways to manipulate or fix elections.” They always betray themselves right at the beginning because they think you and I will never connect the dots.
Not satisfied with border-busting, open-door, Trojan Horse replacements of valid voters in sanctuary cities, they are now lobbying for the contamination and corruption of the local voting process with mail-in anonymous, unverified votes. Once the people lose faith in the credibility of voting, democracy as we know it will die.
Do not fall for Weed’s propaganda. The future of your country is at stake.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
