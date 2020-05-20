In my letter of May 9-10, the headline states that we must get back to work or starve. This does not really give the meaning I intended.
I meant if our country does not get back to work people in other parts of the world will starve. For decades, the U.S. has made up for food shortages around the world with our bounty. The latest figures show that 19 percent of all deaths in the world are from starving compared to 1.3 percent for the coronavirus (worldometer.com).
It is important that the United States get back to work, for we provide much of the food and goods for the world. So if we are not working and processing food, many this year in the third world are going to die of starvation.
At present we have had close to 4 million die of starvation this year. We have got to stop thinking about ourselves only, and begin remembering how our actions impact the world.
BRAD LANE
47 Blake Road
Swanzey
