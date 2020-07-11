I am writing in hopes of dispelling misinformation about the Learn Everywhere program in Sen. Jeanne Dietsch’s recent letter (“Local districts should judge student learning,” June 30).
Sen. Dietsch claims to support learning outside the classroom, so long as local school boards have complete control over which students receive course credit for which courses. Yet this runs counter to longstanding New Hampshire law.
Our competency-based system gives local schools discretion to set their own curriculum, and set the standards for graduation, but if a student meets those standards, a school must grant her credit toward graduation.
Learn Everywhere would create new opportunities for learning outside the classroom. It would maintain local control over curriculum and graduation standards. It would maintain a student’s ability to earn credit by demonstrating proficiency.
We have near unanimous support for Extended Learning Opportunities, but most school districts do not offer these opportunities to their students, citing a lack of resources. Learn Everywhere would expand opportunities at no cost to local school districts.
The real reason Sen. Dietsch opposes Learn Everywhere, and every other option that gives parents more control over their children’s education, is that she simply does not trust New Hampshire parents to act in the best interests of their children. She has said so many times. I reject this premise entirely.
Learn Everywhere would create new academic options for New Hampshire students, empowering families to find the best education path for their students. Learn Everywhere builds on New Hampshire’s tradition of competency-based education, and rewards students for proficiency, no matter where the learning happened.
FRANK EDELBLUT
N.H. Commissioner of Education
101 Pleasant St.
Concord
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.