With election day rapidly approaching, the number of campaign brochures in our mailboxes, ads on TV and in social media increases. Many of these are not from the candidates themselves, but from a variety of organizations either supporting them or denigrating their opponent. The costs of running for office, even at the local level, are substantial. Greater funding means reaching larger numbers of voters and more opportunities to clarify positions on issues.
At the same time, these expenses have led to a system of campaign financing where corporations, lobbyists, political action committees and wealthy individuals donate large sums. Inevitably such substantial contributions influence and impact legislative decisions.
Public funding of elections can eliminate the leverage of large private donations and make candidates accountable to their entire constituency. Participation and diversity in politics will increase. Several models exist for public funding. Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota and Wisconsin have successfully funded all state races for some years now.
Granted that this issue is complex and will need to be studied to see what would work best in New Hampshire. There is one specific area of campaign funding that could be corrected soon: LLCs. Donations from limited liability corporations should be attributed to the owner, not the company, in order to eliminate individuals exceeding the $7,000 limit.
Let’s work to improve campaign financing and in the process, improve our elected officials’ responses to their voters.
LINDA OLSON BUNDY
169 Turner Hill Road
Antrim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.