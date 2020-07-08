I read with distress Emma Macon-Hay’s letter to the editor on Sir Benjamin Keene (“It’s time to rename the city of Keene,” July 1), and his possible involvement in the slave trade. To say I am shocked is an understatement.
Before this, I merely thought of Sir Benjamin Keene as a run-of-the-mill aristocratic land speculator, and I hadn’t thought any more of this based on the dry accounts I had read. I never gave Benjamin Keene much thought.
So this letter comes as a thunderclap to me. In the age of the Internet and Wiki, more truths are coming out. Some hidden and painful, but are now revealed in daylight. Others exposed as falsehoods.
I don’t know who the letter writer is. A Google, Google News, Facebook and other searches failed to disclose information on her background. And no street-town address was included outside a post office box number after the letter.
Still, there is a Wiki entry on Benjamin Keene. And so the questions raised are worth looking into. Rather than merely dismiss the letter as just more of the “Cancel Culture,” we should investigate the matter.
I call on the city to empanel a study committee of local historians and other learned individuals. An inquest. Task them to undertake research and to produce a report to the city on the historic role of Benjamin Keene. Fact finding and a judicious conclusion. We should look into this matter with our eyes wide open.
STEVE LINDSEY
17 Center St.
Keene
