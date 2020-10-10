Today, I received a mailer from the N.H. Republican State Committee asking me to “look inside to see what the media isn’t telling you.” Inside it proclaimed “THIS IS THE TRUTH” and listed four points about how Trump is helping struggling families during the coronavirus.
This is what the N.H. Republican State Committee isn’t telling you:
Trump suspended the payroll tax, but you will have to pay back the extra money you receive between Sept. 1 and the end of the year because the executive memorandum only defers the payroll tax. The online Kiplinger Newsletter of 9/17/20 states “The tax will have to be withheld and paid gradually from paychecks issued between January 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021.” (www.kiplinger.com/taxes/601197/what-trumps-payroll-tax-cut-will-mean-for-you) So, don’t rely on a bigger paycheck, if you even have a paycheck. because you’ll have higher payroll tax deductions next year.
The six weeks of extended unemployment benefits from FEMA funds reallocated by Trump are already ending. So now what relief will he and the Republicans provide?
Trump’s executive action delays rental and some mortgage payments and prevents evictions until Dec. 31, 2020 — if people can meet certain complicated criteria. But again, hold onto a pile of cash because according to the National Rental Home Council “once the moratorium expires, renters will owe back rent for several months.” It might be awfully cold on New Year’s Eve.
It is helpful that federal student loan payments were suspended by Trump’s executive order, but according to Bankrate’s website: “Private student loans, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans owned by commercial lenders and Perkins Loans held by your school are not eligible for these benefits.” (www.bankrate.com/loans/student-loans/private-student-loans-and-the-coronavirus) How many students and their families are indebted to these other lenders?
U.S. coronavirus deaths as of Sept. 23: 201,882 https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
U.S. coronavirus cases as of Sept. 23: 6,940,741 https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
THIS IS THE TRUTH!
NANCY ANCHARSKI
60 School St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.