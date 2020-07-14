Dear Keene people, I hope you are keen on my proposal before the city.
I have sent a communication to the City Council, suggesting that the City of Keene consider allowing the officers of the Keene Police Department the option of whether or not to wear a firearm.
At present, wearing a gun is not the choice of the individual officer. It is a mandatory part of the uniform. It will not be a mandatory part of the uniform if my proposal passes. It will be a choice of the officer.
If they want to wear a gun that day they can; if they don’t want to wear a gun that day they don’t have to.
Now I have proposed this once before, when Kendall Lane was mayor. He took it as “informational,” which means it doesn’t go to committee or get discussed at all.
Someone at City Hall might say “that is for the state to decide,” but there have been times that that didn’t stop initiatives, as with spice and smoking. They called it “first impression,” I believe. Imagine the peaceful first impression this would be!
Well if it is the case that the state is in charge of the police firearms issue, then that can be revealed at the discussion, and we could find out the RSA and whether or not this, too, could be a “first impression.” Then who knows, Keene could be the first start of a domino effect, as with other “first impressions.”
I talked to George Hansel on his radio show and asked him to not make it “informational.” I believe he is the vetter of communications and decides that. He decides what goes to a committee and what doesn’t.
So please send this to a committee for consideration, George. It’s not as far out as it may seem to some. Peace begins with us. It will be considered imminently.
Sincerely,
Your Friend and neighbor,
DAVID CRAWFORD
36 Marlboro St.
Keene
