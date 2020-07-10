Last Monday, the Senate passed House Bill 1240, referred to as the Sexual Predator bill. The vote was 24-0.
I was surprised to hear that Ghislaine Maxwell had been apprehended in the small town of Bradford, but I am relieved that she is in custody and can’t hurt any more young women. She is an example of how some predators work to gain the trust from young girls, and then use them for sex work.
I applaud the work by our federal law enforcement who kept tabs on her whereabouts and followed her here.
I know that Ms. Maxwell is innocent until proven guilty, but just having her off the street, so to speak, for now, should provide a sigh of relief for many of our young girls and parents.
RUTH WARD
386 Route 123 South, Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.