I support the suggestion, made by a recent letter writer, that the city of Keene be renamed Daniels in honor of Civil Rights martyr Jonathan Daniels.
This gesture need not be framed as just another superficial attempt to make upscale white progressives feel good about themselves. Nor should we feel compelled to view it as an attempt to hide from our history, or erase it. There is no reason why a free people should not periodically update and extend their history and culture to reflect the richness we have been given by those who gave their lives to extend our human rights, and the meaning of our democracy.
Like the great Frederick Douglass, Daniels can be considered by conservatives, and constitutionalist liberals like myself, as a “second founding father” — one who has enhanced our history and our sense of ourselves.
One can dislike the current moral panic (especially its accompanying vandalism), and the milquetoast dullness of PC culture, and still see the value of such a change. I do. But I think that such a resolution should come with some accompanying content: economic incentives for Black entrepreneurs (and all entrepreneurs) to set up shop in Daniels, N.H., bringing us Harlem Renaissance-themed bookshops, Pan-African hip-hop boutiques and other contributions. These cultural outlets need not limit themselves to the promotion of great leftist literary artists like Ishmael Reed: There can be plenty of room for brilliant Black conservatives like Shelby Steele as well.
Daniels, N.H., also rolls off the tongue with a beautiful, even strangely familiar, ring. It is more aesthetically pleasing than the rather flat, dull sound of “Keene.”
Benjamin Keene has had his time, and those interested in his contributions will be free to teach his history to others. No doubt Jonathan Daniels was not a perfect human being either. But that’s not the point. To those who would resist such a change, and cling to “Keene,” I say: that’s not your culture. The culture you live in now is a gift given to you by people like Daniels: Let go, and take the freedom that you have been given with this symbolic gesture.
The gesture is an opportunity: Whether it will start a more complex conversation, or enhance our sense of the possible, is entirely up to us as individuals, but I see no reason not to open that door and walk through it with heads held high.
LUKE BUCKHAM
283 Pearl St.
Keene
