We have lived in New Hampshire for most of the past 50 years and have never seen such an attack on our public school teachers as that currently being staged by Gov. Sununu and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature.
Now they have sent a chill over the teaching of history by putting limitations on how it should be taught. Examples of some topics which might be greatly glossed over because of these limitations are the crucial role played by slavery in U.S. economic growth; the blot in our history due to the internment during World War II of roughly 120,000 people with Japanese surnames, mostly U.S. citizens; the forced removal of thousands of indigenous children in the west to more than 300 U.S. government “boarding schools” during the 19th century, where hundreds died; our involvement in very questionable military operations in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan; and other examples of dark episodes in our past. These can only be discussed ambiguously “in context.” And parents can serve as vigilantes in reporting teachers!
Our children were in public schools in four different towns in New Hampshire over parts of the decades from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, and we have never seen or heard of any “indoctrination,” something the governor and his cohorts are apparently concerned about. Our kids have been taught honest history and have brought home questions leading to lively discussions at home. This is what education is supposed to be all about.
