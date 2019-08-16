We are living in dangerous times. Some of our elected officials in Washington, and their supporters on the state and local level are, to say the least, not encouraging best behavior and respect. Negative attitudes about race, religion, background and sexual orientation are not to be tolerated.
Recent violent acts in Ohio, Texas and California have inspired me to re-read the resolution I submitted to the Keene City Council in 2017, regarding diversity and denouncing activities of hate, intolerance and intimidation.
I present the following from the text of R-2017-35 for consideration by the residents of Keene:
“... BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Keene does for itself, and on behalf of the citizens that we serve, hereby resolve, determine, and state as follows:
“1. The City of Keene strongly and unequivocally reaffirms its commitment to be an inclusive, tolerant, respectful, and just City that is proud of its mosaic of people of diverse cultures, faiths, beliefs, and identities.
“2. The City of Keene is committed to making Keene an inviting, equitable, just, and safe community for everyone, and to celebrate both our individuality and our commonality.
“3. The City of Keene condemns, in the strongest possible language, the totalitarian impulses, violent terrorism, xenophobic biases, and bigoted ideologies that are promoted and acted upon by hate groups.
“4. The City of Keene calls upon leadership at the local, state, and federal levels to act in a manner that provides no quarter, no endorsement, and no safe haven for groups that are antithetical to the principles upon which this Great Nation was founded, and who besmirch the lives of those who have sacrificed all to protect those principles.”
MITCH GREENWALD
55 Main St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 2 on the Keene City Council and is a candidate for mayor.)
