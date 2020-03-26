As the coronavirus makes its presence felt in the Monadnock Region, we’re all going to have to settle in for a long spell of social distancing. After spending the last days and weeks getting prepared, now is the time for as many people as possible to just sit tight.
Or, if not to sit tightly in their house, for everyone to at least stay away from groups of people, minimize up-close interactions and try to keep from touching things. Its still fine to go for a bicycle ride or to enjoy a walk in the springtime weather and enjoy the natural beauty of our area.
On the other hand, participating in team sports is not a good idea right now. And if you think you’ve been exposed to somebody who caries the virus, it’s best to stay at home for two weeks, and even to stay isolated from people you live with.
There is a number you can call in New Hampshire — 211 — if you have questions about how to stay safe in your particular situation. It is especially important that older adults are protected, as well as people with other factors that put them at higher risk, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.
Maintaining social distancing is the best strategy we have to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We need to do this to make sure the level of outbreak doesn’t get beyond the point that our medical systems are equipped to handle.
It is likely that we will need to hold the line for months, until such time as a vaccine or other effective treatment becomes widely available.
All of this is a very big adjustment, but we can do it. We can get used to this new way of living and working more physically apart from each other. We can find new ways of working and start our economic recovery by looking for new opportunities created by this massive social change.
We can also help each other to protect the most vulnerable among us. Already, volunteer networks are springing up to help with new challenges, like delivering groceries or library books to people’s homes. If that is something you are able to do, I hope you will join them. This is where our community shines.
This pandemic won’t last forever. Let’s help each other to be strong.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
66 North Lincoln St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 2 on the Keene City Council.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.