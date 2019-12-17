Thank you, Jeff Scott of Spofford, for your letter on the demise of the Sullivan store.
I also appreciate our conversation and I was waiting for someone to step forward. I am reaching out to the store owner to set up a meeting with him and those of us concerned.
Let’s get his input and make sure we are all on the same page. More info to follow.
I learned long ago that regardless of your political beliefs, if you want to get something done, you contact Sen. Shaheen’s office. I plan to do so.
As Americans, we claim to be the greatest country in the world and care about each other. Here’s a chance to prove it!
BOB BEARD
15 Sullivan Road
Keene
