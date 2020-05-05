There is good reason to believe we could put our workforce, up to age 59 that is in good health, back to work immediately with very little danger to anyone. Recent statistics show a very low death rate up to the age.
In Massachusetts, through Sunday, April 26, we had 2,899 deaths from the coronavirus, none of them in the under-20 age group, only one in the under-30 age group and seven more in the 30-40 age group. (masslive.com)
Our young people are already holding up to the coronavirus. This means that we can return our kids to school in the fall without concern for their well being, and the under-40 age group back to work immediately. For the very small number of under-40 people who are known to be at risk, we can seek to identify them and without consequence to them allow them to quarantine as they see fit for their protection.
For those in the 40-59 age range, there is a small element of risk, so it would be important to review their health status to determine that they are in good health to stand up to the virus and not of poor health. So let us get our economy up and running again. We can look at who is vulnerable to the coronavirus and protect them.
In Massachusetts when you look at the deaths by age group, the majority have been those in the over age 80 group, with 1,842 deaths. For those from 70 to 79 there have been 639 deaths; those from 60 to 69 there have been 278 deaths. As a result 2,759 deaths of 2,899 deaths occur among those 60 and older. (masslive.com)
As a result we need to protect our elderly and there are a few below the age of 60 that are less immune to the virus to watch over and protect. Then the rest of us can work to produce the food and goods to keep our economy healthy, save lives and keep our world safe.
BRAD G. LANE
