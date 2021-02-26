This is a rebuttal to Elliot Kaplan’s Feb. 18 response (“Letter misled on vaccine process”) to my Feb. 8 letter, “Editorial unfair to vaccine skeptics,” where he claims I am misleading people about vaccines. Unfortunately, I can only rectify a few of his claims.
Mr. Kaplan missed my primary point: challenging The Sentinel’s automatic dismissal of vaccine skeptics in general. Mr. Kaplan had absolutely nothing to say about my factual claims that the pharmaceutical industry has zero liability for injuries from their vaccines, or that the U.S. taxpayer-funded Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out over $4 billion today to date. (It should be further appreciated that it is nearly impossible to prove vaccine injury, so this $4 billion might well have been $40 billion or $400 billion were the VICP not woefully stacked against the petitioner.) While anyone would agree with his take that once a therapeutic is proven, double blind studies are no longer necessary or ethical, his claim that any childhood vaccine has been proven by a double-blind randomized controlled trial against an inert placebo is factually incorrect. I challenge him to prove me wrong.
As to his claim regarding the peer-reviewed vaccinated versus unvaccinated study, I encourage Sentinel readers to review it and decide for themselves: https://bit.ly/3bzQike. Suffice it to say that neither the CDC nor the industry have or will ever fund such a study.
Here’s what the vaccine pushers don’t want you to know: Vaccines typically take seven to 10 years or even longer to develop. Three decades’ worth of attempts to create coronavirus vaccines have not been successful in part due to what is called antibody dependent enhancement, which describes the vaccinated body’s often serious overreaction once the wild virus is reintroduced. This is exactly what happened last spring to the macaques in the Oxford Vaccine Group trial using a spike protein vaccine: not only did they get seriously ill, but they became extreme shedders of virus particles, making them potent disease spreaders. (Please note that the COVID vaccines are not designed to prevent transmission.)
To suggest that the COVID vaccines have undergone sufficient testing after a few months is both erroneous and dangerous. Just ask the families of the more than 900 people who have died anywhere from within minutes to a week or two after taking the vaccine, or review the nearly 3,451 urgent care visits, 1,869 hospitalizations and 190 anaphylaxis cases (through Feb. 12, see: www.openvaers.com/covid-data).
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
Keene
