I am probably wasting my time, but I am going to explain your world to you. Some will not understand the explanation because when bellies are full, people tend to become fools. We live in what was once a place where freedom did not just ring, but it could sing. This is no longer true because our government is corrupt and loaded with the same poisonous aristocracy that has destroyed civilizations throughout history.
An election took place in 2016 that was a tacit repudiation of a government that had sold out the people. There is an old proverb that says leadership should never walk so far in front of the people that it loses sight of them. Those are wise words that have fallen on deaf ears. By the time some realize the folly of what is taking place it may be too late.
In 2016, a man came from an unconventional place and rattled a sabre against a great enemy of freedom. But that enemy had already purchased leaders in Washington with fistfuls of dollars that paid for second and third homes. Due to complacent foolishness many do not understand that they are living in “Pharmageddon.” They are overweight, alcoholic, drug-dependent and sick while sticky-fingered Washington leadership handed their greatest enemy the keys to the medicine cabinet to personally enrich themselves.
Odious permanent government has made them a slave to the People’s Republic of China; the deal was done until that unconventional man came along. Even with foolishness present, many were not fooled. The great enemy could not risk an awakening among free people that they had been had so it released a biological weapon into the world and let modern air travel spread it with lightning speed. Even so, that unconventional man was on his way to re-election.
Modern education and media have long since devolved into propaganda, so it was easy for contaminated state governments to “fix” the election with the aid of a hostile Postal Service that supported the man’s opposition. What kinds of fools would allow themselves to be attacked with a man-made pestilence and then blame the only man that was defending them? Some will not like the answer because they will find themselves wrapped in that riddle.
If an enemy would resort to such wicked tactics to stamp out freedom what will it do next? Only Joe Biden can tell you that.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
