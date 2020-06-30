At a recent hearing on House Bill 1545, I made misstatements and hurt many people’s feelings. I apologize.
However, the hearing was about Learn Everywhere’s rules for public high school credits, not about homeschooling. Homeschoolers already have the out-of-classroom experiences Learn Everywhere strives to provide other students.
According to Learn Everywhere rules, the State Board of Education would approve applications for high-school-level, out-of-school programs. My bill, HB 1545, would do the same. However, HB 1545 lets local school districts decide whether to accept those programs for credit. Learn Everywhere rules mandate all districts accept them.
For example, under Learn Everywhere rules, if the state board approved a rudimentary calculus course and the district wanted to set higher standards, they may not. If the state board approved a large out-of-state construction firm that turned out to use unpaid interns primarily as cleanup help, rather than providing hands-on learning opportunities with local builders, the district could not refuse to give credit.
Currently, local or regional Extended Learning Opportunities coordinators suggest out-of-school programs to public-school teens and parents. They monitor the student’s success and program’s performance. They help if the student experiences difficulties.
Homeschooling parents handle this themselves. But, as the Department of Education’s recent survey shows, most parents want COVID-forced homeschooling to end. HB 1545 expands choices for these students, yet retains community-control of credits.
I’m sorry that my misstatements distracted attention that should be directed on the future of our kids’ education. I hope that the House will concur and the governor will sign HB 1545, so students can learn everywhere and our communities’ parents, educators, businesses and nonprofits can continue to nurture the next generation.
JEANNE DIETSCH
43 Pine St.
Peterborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 9 in the N.H. Senate.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.