In 2007 the Supreme Court ruled the Clean Air Act required the federal government take steps to combat air pollutants that warm the global climate. Medical and public health experts were consulted and, in 2011, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards were put into place with the expectations of keeping Americans safe and healthy.
Between 2011 and 2017, mercury pollution nationally declined by 81 percent due to these standards.
The following are scientific facts:
Burning coal creates huge amounts of air pollution.
That air pollution includes sulfur dioxide, mercury, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides.
Premature death, respiratory diseases and asthma are byproducts of heavy air pollution.
Fossil fuels constitute 81 percent of energy consumption, pollute the air we breathe, place a burden on public health and largely contribute to climate change. With clean energy sources becoming more competitive, the need for coal, oil and natural gas can be slowly reduced.
Solar and wind energy are gaining market shares, thanks in part to technological advances which lower costs and improve efficiency. Recent studies have shown use of clean energy strengthens the economy and increases employment.
This administration, however, has shown favor to the fossil-fuel industry over reducing emissions, which would ease climate change. It has dismantled work done to protect the environment by past Republican and Democratic presidents. Not much better here in New Hampshire, with Liberty Utilities and the Granite Bridge pipeline.
If you would like to see New Hampshire move forward with clean, renewable energy, contact your state representative and let them know. www.gencourt.state.nh.us
TERRI O’RORKE
34 Hillside Ave.
Keene
