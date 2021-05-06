It is with sadness I read the Sentinel editorial: “An uncertain ending; It’s a shame if Keene State’s annual holiday high school basketball tournament is done,” on April 28.
As a former worker at the college for eight years, the holiday basketball tournament was the high point of the Christmas break. As a janitor, this meant work for me, but watching the teams arrive: the expectation on the young athletes’ faces, the beaming parents as they brought their charges to campus for the contests made me love the Zero Gravity Tournament.
Like a stagehand working a concert venue, I saw my small part as a positive thing. At a theater, the crowds leave after the show having had a good night’s entertainment. The stagehand is part of a team. He or she is not the talent on stage. But the stagehand is part of the larger effort. He or she made a difference to the audience. The stagehand made their lives a little better.
In the college gym during the basketball tourney, you are part of a larger endeavor. Many benefited from this tourney; not just the participants and the families and the fans, but the local hotels and restaurants. A signature event, it helped put Keene on the map.
The Children’s Literature Festival at Keene State was another tradition lost to us. As a worker, I enjoyed supporting that, too. For me, the best part of working at the college was supporting the larger projects. The events that benefited the public that came to use our marvelous campus in droves.
What is happening at Keene State? Our college appears to be shrinking before our eyes. The public good is now a trickle of what once was a robust river. The Incredible Shrinking Keene State College. I shall always cherish the basketball tourney T-shirts the coaches gave me.
Respectfully,
STEVE LINDSEY
Keene
