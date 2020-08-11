Concerning the wearing of masks:
This whole debate seems to me to boil down to a simple principle: If one is going to do something do it right.
If you wear a mask and it actually works, why does anyone else need to wear one to protect you? No one would have to.
The problem is nothing short of a NIOSH approved respirator, 95 or better, properly fitted, handled and disposed of will actually protect someone an appreciable amount. Large particles and aerosols will be trapped and reduce the pass through viral load. But even with that level of respirator viral particles will get through.
Respirators can make breathing difficult. Moisture builds up quickly. Airflow hampered enough extended exertion can cause a reduction in blood oxygen levels and elevation of carbon dioxide. To those who disagree with that, talk with an engineer that has actually designed and tested respirators to NIOSH standards. Or, one who has used PPE in a high-risk hazardous environment.
Reusable cotton masks are a breeding ground and contact source for other respiratory pathogens. Disposable surgical masks are better but not nearly the protection one may think. The open areas in both are like an airliner hangar door compared to a golf ball (the virus). The actual difference in relative size is greater than that. Even Dr. Fauci could throw a ball through that door.
SARS 2 (COVID, or whatever other name is attached to this virus) is a serious health threat to the infirm and older population. A family member in another state recently had a very close brush with death because of it. Weeks in an ICU and will take months to recover.
One cannot virtue signal adequate protection against a virus.
There is a reason N95s are in very short supply and inadequate masks are now blowing around the trash of Keene’s streets.
At the point I believe this or any other pathogen requires protective gear, I’ll wear it.
For now in nearly all of New Hampshire distancing and clean hands are still adequately effective.
For those who are inclined to want to wear respiratory protection, go for it. If you want to wear goggles to protect that possible path of entry, have at it.
In the interim I suggest get a respirator that actually protects you, dispose of it properly and leave the rest of us alone.
Regards,
KARL HECKER
400 Hurricane Road, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.