As my name was invoked in Tamara Plakins Thornton’s article “Kids can’t write cursive, the world won’t end” (Insights, March 14-15), I have some comments to make and I hope you will publish them.
The author fails to mention anywhere research that shows why cursive handwriting training is so important for young children. Whether they use cursive later in life, the benefits of early training will stay with them.
Dr. Jane Yank, research chair of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, says connections formed by the writing rhythm activates motor neurons, which causes them to grow and expand, improving the timing and coordination of all movements. “It demonstrates the kind of timing found in coordinated activities and contributes to cognitive skills such as attention, memory, and decision processes — all vital skills in learning — that non-rhythmic activities do not.”
Research tells us visual-spatial fine motor skills are most related to academic achievement in reading and math. The rhythm inherent in creating joined strokes in handwriting improve these fine motor skills. Extensive research in the U.S. and Europe has firmly established the relationship of handwriting to cognitive development and learning, particularly in reading, writing and mathematics (does Thornton believe none of these are important?).
The cursive style need not be the time-consuming swirly loops and embellished capitals of past copybooks. There are excellent simplified methods available that can be taught in a few minutes a day. Cursive writing is efficient, simple and easy to read and reproduce. What’s more, most children love to learn it.
Anyone interested in additional details of the research is welcome to download: www.ahafhandwriting.org/publications. New results are coming so fast and furious, we are already in the process of updating it. Still, there are more than 80 citations in this version to scientific, peer-reviewed studies pointing to the efficacy of handwriting training.
Currently, 25 states require teaching cursive in the lower grades. Five have legislation pending to return it to the curriculum. Ten leave it up to the school district. Only 10 states have no requirement for cursive at all. Last summer, the L.A. Times reported the LAUSD passed a resolution to return handwriting training to the curriculum. It is my fervent hope other school districts follow suit.
Coordination, timing, improved perception and awareness, emotional regulation, deeper learning and comprehension: These are just a few of the benefits of handwriting. Who wouldn’t want to give our children this wonderful lifelong skill, along with keyboard training?
