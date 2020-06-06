Words can barely express the deep emotion that welled up within me when I witnessed the crowd of mostly young people on Central Square on Wednesday afternoon, protesting both peacefully and forcefully for justice.
I was additionally moved by our local sheriff and police chief present at that demonstration with their own signs that said: “We Hear You.”
We are living in a pivotal moment in which the stored anger of many generations is once again bursting out of its buried container. The pain born by generations of African-Americans under the weight of slave ancestry is being heard and felt by others in a new and deeper way. We all know injustice — when we can finally see it.
We See You. We Hear You. Racism is wrong. We in various positions of authority have not always had eyes to see its pervasiveness, and it is we who must move to make the changes only we have the power to make.
Anger is an important human emotion. It is planted by God within us to let us know when something is wrong. Sometimes anger can fall into violence and abuse that negates the humanity of others. Sometimes it is turned inward, creating a depression and desperation that negates one’s own humanity. But in its pure, God given form, it is what helps us stand up out of our complacency for what is right.
I applaud the organizers of the recent demonstration and the many people and town leaders that participated. My own faith requires me both to persevere in resisting evil and to strive for justice and peace among all people, respecting the dignity of every human being. Religious or not, the vast majority of us can come together in affirming these important ideals.
May our righteous anger, neither funneled into abuse nor despair, continue to fuel direct actions to rid our modern marketplaces of corruption and hold our political leaders to our highest ideals as a nation.
Rev. ELSA WORTH
Rector
St. James Episcopal Church
44 West St.
Keene
