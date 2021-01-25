A letter to Christian leaders:
Recently, we have witnessed many public protests, but most have not devolved into mayhem. By my observation, protests advocating for social justice [BLM] were peaceful, and those that were disruptive or led to mayhem did so through the intervention of militaristic gangs in conflict with BLM, or to excessive physical violence employed by police actions.
The recent mayhem witnessed at our Capitol is an example of what happens in the presence of militaristic gangs in concert with the absence of sufficient police presence. My sense is that the confluence of those two occurrences was due to the call for protests by our president, coupled with the fact that someone in authority over police action was purposefully “not at the switch.” By contrast, in preparation of the inaugural, we had more military presence in our capital than all the troops in Afghanistan.
Words are important and when truthfully used, are instrumental in leading us towards justice. Didn’t Jesus use words to announce His message? However, those voiced by our president encouraged the attempted violent overtaking of “the people’s house.” He employed words throughout his tenure to demean, not only the voices of those in opposition, but their very personhood. Who was better at embracing “shouting, tantrum-like language and destructive behavior that was anything but civil”? If our nation has lost face over these years of unrest, much is due to a leader who chose personal gain over shared wealth, self-aggrandizement over empathy for the disadvantaged, and disregard for the common good. If there is sin involved here, it is in following that destructive way of treating one another.
Acknowledging who won the presidential elections is the first step required for us to come together as a nation. Not to do so negates the way in which our government was formed and is maintained. Let’s not return to that memory when brother fought against brother.
FRANK MENEGHINI
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.