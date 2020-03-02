Certain representatives’ belief that sexual harassment training is an insult and a joke shows a basic failure to understand or respect the right not to be subjected to sexual harassment.
Refusal to follow House rules, and to learn how to avoid taxpayer liability, fails to uphold their oaths of office and to respect taxpayers and the law. Remaining ignorant about sexual harassment risks lawsuits, which they will expect taxpayers to pay for. The recalcitrant representatives’ objections to the training demonstrate the need for it more clearly than any statistic ever could. They want exemption from training intended to prevent both civil and criminal offenses so widespread, so common, that over 80 percent of women have experienced them.
Unfortunately, too many people do need a class to learn whether it is OK to tell that coworker, employee, colleague or passerby what they think of her looks, body, attitude, clothing or facial expression. They need to learn that women are not objects here to beautify their world, please them, do their bidding or care what they think (“Smile, you look so much prettier!”), and that women have the right to live their lives without being subject to the constant, uninvited interference, critiques and appraisal. That is a lesson that many people, of both genders, need to have driven home. They need the training.
Prior to the requirement, only 10 percent of House members attended training; some members still refuse to even acknowledge the House anti-sexual harassment policy. This education creates a safer and more respectful society. Our lawmakers have a history of not only sexual harassment, but of taxpayers paying the bill for their willful ignorance or arrogance. The representatives that refuse training, or to even read the policy, ignore the law and violate their oaths of office. Why is the official response so tepid? The behavior is outrageous — the consequences should reflect that.
If our representatives refuse to even attempt to learn how to avoid doing harm or incur liability on the taxpayers’ behalf; if they insist on placing themselves above the rules and the law; they should not just be reprimanded, they should lose any taxpayer funded assistance if they are sued for sexual harassment. You want us, the taxpayers, to pay to defend you? Then even if you don’t care who you harm, at least take the precaution of learning what you (we) could be liable for.
MICHELLE JOHNSON
63 Emerald St., No. 376
Keene
