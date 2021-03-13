In recent weeks there have been three separate and important attacks on our New Hampshire public schools.
The first is proposed House Bill 20, where vouchers are given to parents so they can send their kids to religious schools or private schools. Of course parents have the right to send their children to these schools, but we should not all help pay for them. The money siphoned off in this way from public schools will only weaken their ability to produce the robust and well-prepared graduates we need going forward.
The second attack is from House Bill 544. In their March 3 letter (“Education must not avoid divisive issues”), Nancy Lory, Rose Kundanis and Dotty Bauer point out this bill significantly weakens public education by forbidding the teaching of certain difficult issues, especially racism and sexism. This is a big mistake as our kids cannot enter adulthood without some preparation regarding the reality of life in our society. Not teaching it does not mean it does not exist!
A third attack is illustrated in the March 2 Sentinel article about the charter school proposed by the Monadnock Freedom to Learn Coalition, in partnership with Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan. Hillsdale will be responsible for the curriculum in this school. This is a dangerous school, since both the president of Hillsdale and their Washington, D.C., representative were leaders in Trump’s 1776 report. This document was recently removed from the White House website for its explicit racism. Hillsdale promises a nonreligious curriculum, but one of the schools’ stated aims characterizes social justice and multiculturalism as “dehumanizing” and “discriminatory.” We cannot allow public funds to be used for this nefarious view.
Of all the things we hold in common and value, public education has to be near the top of the list. It is funded by all of us for all of our children. People are free to opt out of this system, but the rest of us should not have to pay for them.
TOM and PAULA DUSTON
Chesterfield
