Good news in dreary times is so heartwarming and uplifting. There seems to be so much quiet support offered, given and accepted by friends, neighbors and strangers throughout our country now. It is no surprise that it is happening in the greater Keene community as well, without anything being asked in return.
The Keene Young Professionals Network is one group offering free delivery services of groceries and prescriptions and other necessary things you are unable to get yourself because of COVID-19.
Since I have been staying home as much as possible and am over 65, I decided to try this group for grocery delivery help. After ordering my groceries online at my favorite store, I filled out a “COVID-19 Delivery Request/Request Free Delivery of Goods during Quarantine” form online at www.keeneypn.com/community.
Shortly after submitting the form, I was called by Maggie. Arrangements were made to have my groceries picked up when they were ready and delivered to my home. This was a totally delightful, safe and simple experience.
Do feel comfortable using this professional group for help. I was told they have more volunteers than requests. Help get the word out.
Thank you, KPYN!
JUDY LUNDAHL
532 Route 12A
Surry
