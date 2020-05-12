Dear Congresswoman Ann Kuster:
This is an open letter, because I received your mailer prepared and mailed at taxpayer expense.
Your mailer includes the following: “Annie Kuster is fighting to deliver results” and “Congresswoman Annie Kuster — Proudly serving New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.”
Congresswoman, I served in public office, and I know a blatantly political message when I see one. This is a political advertisement, masquerading as a public service message, so you can charge the taxpayers for the cost.
I have no objection to you promoting your candidacy for re-election to Congress, but you have no right to do it at public expense. Your campaign fund has millions of dollars in it; you can afford to pay for your own political ads.
As your constituent, I demand that you reimburse the taxpayers for the entire cost of preparing, printing, and mailing this political piece. In addition, you owe them an apology for misusing their tax dollars to promote your political campaign.
Please advise as to what action you will take in response to this letter.
Very truly yours,
RICHARD MERKT
P.O. Box 292
Westmoreland
