As the world faces the destruction to health and livelihood brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, I am mindful of the climate crisis, which continues to be catastrophic for the health, the economies and the environment around the globe.
While not as acutely perceptible to as many people all at once as the effects of the novel coronavirus, the climate crisis is just as, or even more, deadly and damaging to the world’s health and economies.
Both crises require working together across nations, not just at a global level of cooperation, but also at the local level. Especially when our federal government falls short, as it has by not adequately preparing for this pandemic, or fails to address, even exacerbates, the problem, as it has by ignoring and denying the global climate crisis, we depend on our state and local leaders to step up to the plate.
This is why I applaud Congresswoman Annie Kuster’s support of policies designed to move us to a clean energy economy, one which will create millions of new jobs, reduce air and water pollution, and reduce the negative effects of the climate crisis on our health and the health of our natural environment.
This past January, Congresswoman Kuster announced her Clean Energy plan, in which she outlines her support for 25 bills currently before Congress, including the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act which, if enacted, would help move the United States and the world to an economy based on clean energy while paying each American household a dividend.
Just as we must work together to heal our economy and health during the coronavirus pandemic, we must do the same to take on the climate crisis. Mitigating the disasters brought on by the climate crisis and avoiding the worst effects will require working together locally, nationally and globally. It will also require the election of strong leaders who understand the grave consequences of inaction. Congresswoman Annie Kuster is one of those leaders.
SARAH WECK
P.O. Box 267
West Chesterfield
