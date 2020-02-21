Kudos to Sen. Jones of Alabama for having the courage, and in knowing the difference between right and wrong; and standing up for right by informing his fellow senators of that difference and that their job is not to be loyal to an individual or president, but loyalty to what is right for the American public who put them in office — and to our country, the United States of America. Bravery above and beyond.
Kudos to Mitt Romney, a very brave and likeable man with a lot of backbone. I wonder if The Donald, in the same circumstances, would be able to make a comparable decision?
Mitt deserves the backing of the Republican Party, Democrats and the American public. He is a brave and humble man!
Kudos to Lt. Col. Vindman for his loyalty to the United States of America, and to his brother. Both deserve more loyalty than the president for their bravery in doing their jobs.
They need to be exonerated for a job well done and given their jobs back.
Alice Tinker
42 Tinker Road
South Acworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.