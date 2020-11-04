With the challenges we are all facing this year, The Cohen Center is proud to offer a virtual Kristallnacht Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
With rising antisemitism and white nationalism once again challenging our democratic freedoms and institutions it is time that we recommit ourselves to the welfare of all people by remembering the Nazi pogrom of Nov. 9/10, 1938. Unable to gather as usual at The Colonial Theatre this year, we have envisioned a different kind of remembrance that we believe will offer something unique and special. This virtual remembrance is an opportunity to still be together, to pause, reflect and support each other, but as families and friends around hearth and home.
The remembrance will once again include city officials, an original piece by MoCo Arts, and participation of Congregation Ahavas Achim, but in a way you have not seen before. Our candles of memory and hope will be lit by our friends around the world (from our partner city of Einbeck, Germany, to Johannesburg, South Africa) in a gesture of unity, partnership and global commitment to promoting human dignity and civic responsibility while confronting the escalating violence that leads to atrocity and genocide.
There will be moments when you and your family will be asked to join the candle lighters in a unified refrain. We will conclude the remembrance with a roundtable discussion about the importance of remembrance and how it must help us shape something different in the present.
Steve Lindsey’s recent letter to the editor ("Lighting candles in the night again," Oct. 24), urging Keene storefronts to once again place a candle of memory and hope in their windows, reminds us of our community’s ongoing efforts to choose hope over despair, unity over distrust, and witness in order to promote justice and equity. You may wish to light a candle in your home during the remembrance to mark the evening as a moment, in the words of the Cohen Center’s founder Dr. Charles Hildebrandt, to “remember … and to teach.”
We invite you to register for this year’s remembrance on the Cohen Center’s homepage (www.keene.edu/cchgs) and/or join us when we air the event live on Nov. 10. Thank you for all you do to make us a community of hope.
THOMAS WHITE
229 Main St.
Keene
