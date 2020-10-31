Twice in the past four weeks, my father, a registered Republican, and I, a registered Democrat, have opened our post office boxes to find fliers from the fossil-fuel backed organization Americans for Prosperity, in support of Chris Sununu for governor.
Americans for Prosperity is a political advocacy group funded by the billionaire fossil-fuel baron Charles Koch (until last year by Charles and his brother, David) of the Koch Brothers. The Koch Brothers are notorious for funneling over $100 million to various right-wing causes, including the election of Chris Sununu.
While prohibited from donating directly to candidates, Americans for Prosperity is legally allowed to raise unlimited amounts of money without having to disclose any of its donors. Chris Sununu has and is currently benefiting from this “dark money” while vetoing a bill that would have allowed donation transparency. In 2019, Senate Bill 156 was passed by the New Hampshire Legislature. Senate Bill 156 would have required members of LLCs to hit contribution limits and also disclose their names to the public, thus exposing Sununu’s acceptance of fossil-fuel-backed campaign support.
While my father and I are registered with different political parties, neither one of us will vote for any candidate who is supported by fossil-fuel barons. Regardless of how we view Chris Sununu’s general performance, we draw a line when it comes to dealing with the largest threat to our economy and our livelihoods — climate change.
Due to more droughts, less snowfall, stressed maple trees, and many other detrimental effects of the changing climate in New England, industries too numerous to count here, as well as our very way of life, suffer.
The latest, but by no means only, example of how Sununu puts his fossil-fuel baron and campaign supporter Charles Koch before the people of New Hampshire has just occurred this month. On Oct. 14, every governor in New England except for one signed a letter in support of the overhaul of the region’s electric grid in order to address climate change by switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The one governor who did not sign — Chris Sununu.
To Chris Sununu: Stop pandering to the fossil-fuel barons and think about the citizens of New Hampshire, about protecting our environment, our economy and our way of life.
To New Hampshire voters, if you care about climate change, Chris Sununu is not the right choice.
SARAH WECK
P.O. Box 267
West Chesterfield
