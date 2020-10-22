To the Editor:
My husband and I are Swanzey residents in our late 70s, voting by absentee ballot this year due to COVID-19. My husband went to Swanzey Town Hall this morning to return our ballots and was told that my ballot could not be accepted unless I brought it in person.
The State of New Hampshire voting instructions clearly state that absentee ballots may be delivered by the voter’s “delivery agent” and that the delivery agent may be “The voter’s spouse, parent, sibling, child, grandchild, father-in-law, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, stepchild.” It goes on to detail additional delivery agents for voters who are residents of a nursing home or residential care facility.
I assume the official at Swanzey Town Hall who told my husband that all ballots had to be delivered in person by the voters themselves is just woefully ignorant and not deliberately defrauding voters. I suggest that anyone who may be a delivery agent for a Town of Swanzey voter bring with them a copy of the instructions and point out the relevant instructions as necessary.
LINDA CLIFFORD
2 Grove St.
North Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.