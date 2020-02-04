New Hampshire Democrats want, first and foremost, a presidential candidate who can defeat this current president. To us, that candidate needs to have a record of accomplishment, compassion for the less fortunate, a practical approach to policy, and the skill of being tough but calm in the face of difficulties. We believe that candidate is Amy Klobuchar.
She has the strength to go head-to-head with Trump, something she showed in standing up to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in 2018. She recognizes the split in this nation and offers real plans to mend it. She is a Midwestern candidate with a middle class upbringing who understands the difficulties that working families face.
She has the experience we need in our next president. Having 13 years of experience in the U.S. Senate and a history of working across the aisle, we believe she can bring a sense of normalcy back to the White House. We hope you will consider Amy Klobuchar on Feb. 11.
Thank you,
JENNIE GOMARLO
J. MICHAEL GOMARLO
100 Cram Hill Road
Swanzey
(Jennie Gomarlo, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 12 in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.