As a liberal-leaning voter, I have been following the Democratic candidates for president closely.
All of them have held varying positions I admire. Several have stood out as viable candidates.
I regret Kirsten Gillibrand is out of the running, though she continues to be active. Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have demonstrated remarkable strengths. I’ve been waffling among them for a while.
Amy Klobuchar held a town meeting at Keene High School recently and delivered remarks that convinced me she’s the one that should be nominated. Here’s why:
1) She’s moderate. Much as I like some of the “extreme” positions others take, they won’t fly nationwide. Amy Klobuchar is convincingly more reasonable, open to compromise and practical — necessary qualities in leading the nation.
2) Her strong positions on foreign policy, climate change, reasonable gun control, justice reform and infrastructure are very appealing.
3) At age 59, as a U.S. senator from Minnesota since 2007, she’s experienced enough, but not antiquated.
4) As a woman, she could bring a fresh viewpoint in governing the country. While certainly not a reason alone, her gender is in her favor.
5) She appears more than strong enough to stand up to the current president. She claims to have grit.
She will need it.
6) She has a lively sense of humor to go along with a heartfelt attitude toward the human condition.
As Iowa and New Hampshire voting approaches, I hope voter turnout will be strong and that Amy will be elected the next president of the United States.
DAVID BELL
42 Cottage St.
Keene
