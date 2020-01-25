Most of us are rightfully concerned with the madness in Washington, yet perhaps too few have decided for whom to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary.
Before settling back in New Hampshire, I lived and worked across this great country. I believe Amy Klobuchar’s success, sensibility and soulfulness are just what we need to put this country back together. She’s someone who tells the truth and doesn’t make promises she can’t keep. Amy’s been diligently watching our backs while most of us didn’t even know.
So, let me share my perspective as a Keene city councilor and a Minnesota native. Like Amy, I was born in Minnesota in the ’60s. I grew up on the Iron Range, where Amy’s grandfather toiled as a union miner, and I’ve worked in public education, as had her mother. She pursued a career in law; I went for engineering and business. We both entered politics in nonpartisan elected offices.
Amy leads with a Midwestern work ethic. We believe that in order to win and govern effectively, you must bring people together — not divide them. We like to get fired up about a person who best embodies positive American leadership, someone who can garner broad support among the different political parties.
After seeing Amy in New Hampshire, I know she is strong and steady. She’s won every race, in every place, every time. She’s passed more than 100 bills into law despite gridlock in Washington, including over 40 bills under this current administration.
Sen. Klobuchar has far outperformed the others in actually doing her job and fulfilling her promises. She has the experience and the record to prove she can win and deliver real results, which is why she’s been named the most productive senator. Amy can win big against our current president in the general election.
Amy Klobuchar is a gift to all of America.
RALEIGH ORMEROD
4 Monadnock Court
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 1 on the Keene City Council.)
