In the current uncertain climate as we address the challenges posed by COVID-19, The Community Kitchen is working to maintain our pantry and hot meals programs, which are vital to the local low income population. We take the spread of this respiratory disease within our community very seriously and the health and safety of our guests, clients, staff and volunteers is our top priority.
We have implemented certain changes to the delivery of our programs and want to reassure our guests, clients and the community at large of the extra precautions we are taking:
A hand sanitizer dispenser has been installed on the wall immediately as you enter the building. All visitors to the building are instructed to use sanitizer before proceeding any further.
Hot meals will no longer be serving a sit-down meal, but will be handing out take-home meals from 5 to 6.20 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Pantry Program will continue regular hours of 12:30-5.30 p.m. on Wednesday and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. Our doors will remain closed until 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. and a minimal number of clients will be allowed in at one time. We know this will result in more of a wait, but it is necessary that we eliminate any congregating and reduce the number of people in and out of the building at one time. We encourage social distancing outside the building.
We are also enhancing our already rigorous cleaning/sanitizing procedures.
We are working closely with other agencies to ensure the continued delivery of food to clients who are already part of a very vulnerable population.
Any updates and changes will be posted on our Facebook page and guests or clients with any concerns are encouraged to call The Community Kitchen at 352-3200 with their questions.
The long-term implications of COVID-19 are worrying and we are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation.
We have had several inquiries from supporters asking how they can help and at this time donations of funding, rather than food, are the most cost-effective (and safest) way to help provide nutritious meals for the food insecure, particularly children, families and the elderly.
Thank you,
PHOEBE BRAY
Executive Director
37 Mechanic St.
Keene
And the board of directors of The Community Kitchen
