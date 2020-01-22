In reference to Mrs. Kingsbury’s letter (“Donating a kidney could save my life,” by Hillary Kingsbury, Jan. 15), I hope people respond to her plea. Live kidney transplants have a very high success rate and the recipient recovers quickly as does the donor.
My sympathy goes out to Mrs. Kingsbury; her plate is full, she is sick as is her husband. She wants to be well to help him. I totally understand the situation.
Nineteen years ago next month I had a heart transplant. My husband took great care of me and I recovered on schedule. Now, the tables are turned. My husband has Alzheimer’s and is in a nursing home.
Without the transplant I would have not been able to take care of him at home the years I did because I wasn’t expected to live long enough to receive a new heart. Thank God I did.
Please, readers, consider her plea.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.