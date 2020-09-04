For several years we have worked at the Richmond polls on election days, most recently checking in voters against the checklists when they arrive at Veterans’ Hall.
When our town moderator asked us to work the polls this year, we initially declined, saying that as retired people we were in the target group for getting a serious case of COVID-19. He assured us, however, that hand sanitizer would be available, the check-in desk would have appropriate shields, and that everyone would be wearing masks. So we hesitantly agreed to help out next Tuesday, primary day.
Last weekend, one of us passed by the house of another member of the team and saw perhaps two dozen cars parked in front of the house and along the road. Clearly this person doesn’t believe in social distancing, and we realized they might be exposing us to increased risk of infection.
When we discussed this with the town moderator, he told us that although poll workers had to wear masks, the state of New Hampshire did not require masks to be worn, so that voters could come in without them, potentially spreading the virus. Unfortunately, some Richmond residents do not believe in following the CDC guidelines about masks and social distancing.
We don’t really care if others want to ignore science and not to wear masks, but we do not want them to infect us. We wear masks not to protect ourselves but to protect others, and since so many residents of our town do not seem to care about others, we have reluctantly decided not to work the polls and have asked for absentee ballots.
It does give a slightly new twist to our state motto, “Live free or (and?) die.”
SHEILA BLAIR and JONATHAN BLOOM
119 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
