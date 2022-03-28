There have been several articles recently in The Sentinel covering events at Keene High School, as well as much discussion in the community and on social media. As a parent, I am deeply concerned that real change will not occur at the school.
The learning environment at the school has become increasingly unsafe with an escalation of fights and assaults. The walkout last week seemed to be minimized by the principal; yet there is a photo of a Keene fire engine, ambulance and five police cruisers outside of the school. A letter sent by the principal later that day stated that the “situation was quickly brought to a close” and it was an “indication that we are able to … keep individuals safe in our building.”
I don’t necessarily have confidence that this statement is true. It is only now, after the walkout and with increasing pressure by the community, that the high school administration and district has been forced to communicate with the stakeholders. Prior to this, there was no communication regarding these safety issues. No emails, no meetings, no transparency. I suspect prior to last week’s events, many in the community did not know how unsettling the situation had become.
Fights have become commonplace at the school; on one occasion, EMS was called to the scene to evaluate a student who had been assaulted. Recently, a teacher was injured trying to break up a fight and remains out of work due to this injury. Many of the student bathrooms have been closed due to ongoing vandalism. This has resulted in some students who have gone the entire day without using the restroom due to both lack of access and safety concerns.
Lastly, there have been many staff departures from the school over the last year; most recently, the school nurse and the administrative assistant to the principal. I don’t know the details, but this certainly raises my level of concern about the working environment and lack of support for staff members.
I urge parents and community members to please continue to send emails, attend the forums and keep pressure on the high school, SAU 29 administration, and the school board to support real and concrete change. I know that there are no easy answers or quick fixes, but currently, I am concerned the leadership lacks the ability to provide a safe environment for our students and staff.
There are two forums scheduled for next week at KHS: Monday, March 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
