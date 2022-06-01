We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I commend the mayor for convening the new Ad Hoc Committee on Housing Stability, which has been formed specifically to focus on the challenging issues of homelessness in our city.
I am grateful for their needed focus on the transitional, workforce and affordable housing issues in our region. I hope the committee will explore, embrace and support the development of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund that is being developed by the Monadnock Interfaith Project.
However, I hope this special committee does not forget that its existence is a direct result of a letter written to the City Council by three of its own councilors, seeking creative new ways to address the plight of our most destitute neighbors — the ones who are living outside in tents or in their cars. The letter encouraged our leaders to explore the creation of designated camping and parking areas that are legal, safe and sanitary, providing public restrooms, and looking into the possibility of developing a community of pallet homes or other alternative and affordable minimal sheltering options.
The citizens of Keene have demonstrated repeatedly by their advocacy and presence at meetings and hearings that we want an alternative approach to be developed for our most needy neighbors. The number of individuals and families suffering from poverty and who feel their best option is to live outdoors is increasing in our area, as well as all over the country.
The city’s periodic “sweeps” of encampments do little to remedy the situation and often cause unhoused people to find even less suitable places to live. Other municipalities have found creative and compassionate solutions, and there is no reason Keene cannot do the same.
I urge the mayor’s Ad Hoc Committee on Housing Stability to keep the practical and immediate needs of our unhoused neighbors from being swept aside on their agendas. The city of Keene must make compassionate provision for these, our most destitute neighbors.
Faithfully,
Rev. ELSA H. WORTH
Rector, St. James Episcopal Church
(A copy of this letter was mailed to the Ad Hoc Committee c/o Mayor Hansel.)
