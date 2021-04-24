I urge the City Council to maintain the public access channel.
I always enjoy watching the public schools’ various activities, especially the band and Christmas performances. The talks, sermons and musical recordings of local artists and the airing of a wide variety of local talent and viewpoints are refreshing.
Recording City Council meetings is also a real service.
The group offers a wonderful beginning for local talent of all kinds. One can enjoy these programs without being hammered ever 5-6 minutes by one- and two-minute ads.
I urge also assigning the channels much lower numbers — say in the 20s, 30s or 40s. The recent change from Channel 8 and 10 to 1001 and 1002 appears to me to be a disapproval of the whole idea of public access.
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.